Lieve scossa di terremoto nel Gargano: epicentro in Foresta Umbra

Ultimo aggiornamento 10 Dicembre 2020 - 19:26
Dic 10, 2020 Redazione Cronaca 0
Il sisma è avvenuto alle ore 17:42 di oggi 10 dicembre
Trema la terra nel Gargano. Una lieve scossa di terremoto è stata registrata dall’Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologi alle ore 17.42 di oggi 10 dicembre in Puglia e precisamente nel Gargano.
Stando ai dati giunti dai sismografi dell’INGV si è trattato di un sisma di magnitudo 2.7 sulla scala Richter, con ipocentro fissato a circa 33 km di profondità.
L’epicentro del sisma è stato localizzato a 11 km da Vico del Gargano, nella Foresta Umbra, ma la scossa è stato avvertita anche nei comuni vicini entro 20 km: Vieste, Peschici, Mattinata e Ischitella.
Al momento non risultano danni a persone o cose.
