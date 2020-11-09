Covid, salgono a 4 i positivi a Ischitella

Ultimo aggiornamento 9 Novembre 2020 - 17:10
Nov 09, 2020 Redazione Salute 0
E’ il dato aggiornato a oggi 9 novembre
Ischitella (FG) – Sale a 4 il numero delle positività al Coronavirus registrate nel Comune di Ischitella.
Lo ha reso noto poco fa il sindaco della cittadina garganica, Carlo Guerra, comunicando il dato aggiornato a oggi 9 novembre.
Si aggiungono così due persone positive al Covid-19 ai due casi già resi noti circa 10 giorni fa.
Nov 09, 2020 0
Nov 09, 2020 0
Nov 09, 2020 0
Nov 09, 2020 0
Nov 06, 2020 0
Nov 03, 2020 0
Ott 26, 2020 0
Ott 23, 2020 0
Nov 09, 2020 0
Set 06, 2017 60
Set 26, 2017 27
Apr 17, 2015 14
1 giorno fa
1 settimana fa
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.