Ultimo aggiornamento 9 Novembre 2020 - 17:10

Il Gargano visto da vicino

Ultime notizie

Covid, salgono a 4 i positivi a Ischitella

Nov 09, 2020 Salute 0

E’ il dato aggiornato a oggi 9 novembre

Ischitella (FG) – Sale a 4 il numero delle positività al Coronavirus registrate nel Comune di Ischitella.

Lo ha reso noto poco fa il sindaco della cittadina garganica, Carlo Guerra, comunicando il dato aggiornato a oggi 9 novembre.

Si aggiungono così due persone positive al Covid-19 ai due casi già resi noti circa 10 giorni fa.

 

 

Covid, insegnante positivo a Cagnano Varano: chiuse tutte le scuole

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Articoli correlati
Altri articoli

Iscriviti al canale YouTube

Video