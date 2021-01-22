Ultimo aggiornamento 22 Gennaio 2021 - 15:01

Il Gargano visto da vicino

Ultime notizie

Covid, 179 ricoverati ai Riuniti di Foggia: età media 68 anni

Gen 22, 2021 Salute 0

Ecco il report settimanale dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi 22 gennaio e differenziato per reparto, età e genere

Si informa che il numero dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi 22 gennaio e differenziato per reparto, età e genere è il seguente:

 

Covid, in Puglia oggi 31 morti e 1.018 nuovi positivi. Nel Foggiano altri 148 casi e 7 decessi

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Articoli correlati
Altri articoli

Iscriviti al canale YouTube

Video