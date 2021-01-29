Ultimo aggiornamento 29 Gennaio 2021 - 15:14

Il Gargano visto da vicino

Ultime notizie

Covid, ai Riuniti di Foggia 177 ricoverati: età media 70 anni

Gen 29, 2021 Salute 0

Ecco il report settimanale dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi 29 gennaio e differenziato per reparto, età e genere

Si informa che il numero dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi e differenziato per reparto, età e genere è il seguente:

Cerignola, fugge all’alt dei Carabinieri e causa incidente stradale: 45enne in manette

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Articoli correlati
Altri articoli

Iscriviti al canale YouTube

Video