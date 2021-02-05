Ultimo aggiornamento 5 Febbraio 2021 - 15:46

Il Gargano visto da vicino

Covid, aumentano i ricoveri al Policlinico di Foggia: 181 pazienti, 29 in rianimazione

Il report settimanale dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi 5 febbraio e differenziato per reparto, età e genere

Foggia – Si informa che il numero dei pazienti Covid-19 ricoverati presso il Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia aggiornato ad oggi, differenziato per reparto, con l’indicazione dell’età media e della percentuale di genere, è il seguente:

